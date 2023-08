Commissioners to meet on August 22

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, August 22, for their regular meeting at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information Meeting ID: 820 5691 6431 Passcode: 629150

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: OFFICIAL STATEMENTS FROM COUNTY OFFICIALS IN RESPONSE TO LIBRARY FOIA REQUEST AND OFFICIAL COMPLAINTS

9:30 A.M.: EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR MILAN VINICH – DEPARTMENT UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN AND TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS – PROPOSED CONSULTANT SELECTION PROCESS

10:00 A.M.: COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK LeBRUN – PERSONNEL

10:15 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE RECOGNITION AWARD TO LISA McOMIE FOR 25 YEARS OF SERVICE

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – PROJECT REVIEW

10:45 A.M.: AMI VINCENT, LOR LANDER COMMUNITY OFFICER – PROGRAM OVERVIEW

11:00 A.M.: MUSEUM BOARD VACANCY INTERVIEW – STACY STANBURY

11:15 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS

A) STRIPING CONTRACT NOTICE OF AWARD

B) DEPARTMENT UPDATE

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. DRAFT COUNTY BOARD APPOINTMENT AND INTERVIEW POLICY REVIEW

V. ADJOURNMENT: