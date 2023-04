Commissioners to convene April 6

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners were supposed to meet on Tuesday. However, the weather postponed the meeting until tomorrow, April 6. They will now meet in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse starting at 9 am.

The meeting can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information – Meeting ID: 825 6007 2346 Passcode: 713637

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: ANGELA FLINT – HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION BOARD VACANCY INTERVIEW

9:30 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY COMMUNITY PREVENTION SPECIALIST TAUNA GROOMSMITH – PROGRAM UPDATES:

A) DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH GRANT FROM WYOMING GAMING COMMISSION

B) OPIOID SETTLEMENTS

10:00 A.M. JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC, AND CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE COOMBS – REMODEL (FURNITURE) UPDATE FOR CIRCUIT COURT AND CHANGE ORDER NO. 3

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – UNANTICIPATED REVENUE WITHIN FREMONT COUNTY’S FY 2022-2023 BUDGET

10:45 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS AND VEHICLE MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR BRAD MEREDITH – REVISED LATC FUNDING APPLICATION FOR TRANSPORT TRUCKS

11:00 A.M. VEHICLE MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR BRAD MEREDITH – EMPLOYEE SOC DISCUSSION

11:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – VACATION OF TWEED LANE ROAD WITHIN LANDER CITY LIMITS

11:30 A.M.: COUNTY PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) WEST WIGGINS FORK SUBDIVISION

B) CHITTIM ROAD AND SHRINE CLUB ROADS OWNERSHIP REVIEW

11:45 A.M.: TREATMENT COURTS DIRECTOR CASSIE MURRAY – ARPA FUNDING PROJECT UPDATE

12:00 P.M.: CORONER ERIN IVIE – LATC APPLICATION FOR NEW CORONER FACILITY DISCUSSION

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. TANF COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVE GRANT EXTENSION

V. ADJOURNMENT: