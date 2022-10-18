Commissioners begin process to fill Coroner vacancy

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners expressed their sympathies to the family and friends of Fremont County Coroner Larry DeGraw during their regular meeting Tuesday morning. DeGraw passed away Monday morning from what appears to be natural causes.

The Commissioners have an obligation to notify the Chair of the Fremont County Republican Central Committee of a Coroner vacancy.

“I know we did this a couple years ago for this particular spot in different circumstances, but nonetheless, we do have a vacancy now within the Coroner’s office, and it is our duty to notify the party of such so that they can pool the names as they’ve done before,” Becker explained during the meeting.

In their official motion, they asked the Fremont County Republican Central Committee to have the candidates to the Commissioners for their November 1 meeting.