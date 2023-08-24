Commissioners’ August 22 meeting recap

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday, August 22, for their regular meeting. Below is a recap.

A magnesium chloride supply agreement between Fremont County Government and Desert Mountain Corporation was approved.

The ISS Department ARPA #2 project was re-authorized from the purchase of a security tool to an email filtering system for a new amount of $9,700 and the bid from CDW-G in the amount of $9,670.17 was approved.

An additional $1,655.53 for the ARPA #2 project for the Fair building window replacement project was authorized and the bid from Overhead Door Company was approved in the amount of $1,655.53 for additional work required due to damage to the window openings due to their age.

The Board approved a catering permit application from Possum Pete’s for a Ranch Rodeo at the Pavillion Rodeo Grounds on September 2-3, 2023.

The Board approved a catering permit application from Possum Pete’s for the Red Rock Poker Run September 2-4, 2023, following approval from the Wind River Intertribal Council for the sale of malt beverages only.

A service agreement with the City of Riverton and Juvenile Justice Services of Fremont County was approved for FY 2023-24.

An Administrative Services Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming was approved.

A Nelson Architects, INC. proposal for professional services in the amount of $4,000 was approved for construction documents and administration for the courtroom remodel exit stairs project.

The Transportation Department’s request to use the Vehicle Maintenance Department’s Commercial Driver’s License Training Payment Contract was approved.

The notice of award to S & L Industrial was approved in the amount of $343,011.50 for the Fremont County 2023 Striping Project.

The Board accepted the resignation of Fremont County Clerk of District Court Kristi Green, effective October 2, 2023, with sincere regret.