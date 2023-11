(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, colder temperatures are expected today due to a cold front moving across the state.

Snow will be confined to the western mountains, and any accumulation will be minimal.

Gusty winds will be noted across northern Wyoming this afternoon.

Highs will be in the 40’s for most today, with the South Pass area and Dubois a bit cooler in the mid 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s. h/t NWSR