Cold temperatures again today, with 30+ mph wind gusts expected for parts of county

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, slightly warmer temperatures are expected today, with the Wind River and Green River Basins the exceptions, which will remain below zero.

Cold temperatures and gusty winds will create frigid wind chills for parts of the state, especially for our neighbors in Natrona County.

For Fremont County, South Pass and Dubois will be experiencing 30+ mph wind gusts, with Jeffrey City getting up to 49 mph.

High temperatures vary again today, with Dubois at 24 degrees, Lander and Jeffrey City almost breaking double digits at 9 degrees, Pavillion at 0, and Riverton and Shoshoni at -4 and -10 degrees.

Lows tonight range from single digits all the way down to the -20’s due to the wind chill. h/t NWSR