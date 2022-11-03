Cold, snowy, breezy conditions today; up to 5 inches possible in some areas

Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be a wintery one for most, with much colder temperatures and snow showers across central and southern Wyoming.

Showers are expected to end from the northwest to southeast regions this afternoon and evening. Significant snow is possible in the west from Friday night to Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30’s for all today, with lows tonight in the upper to lower teens, and some folks experiencing single digits from wind chill.

