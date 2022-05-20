Cold, snow, rain, windy conditions expected today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County will be experiencing well below normal temperatures today, with rain and snow showers in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains.

A gusty wind will occur in many locations with the strongest wind in the north.

Snowfall shouldn’t total any more than an inch in most areas, with the possibility of 2 inches in Dubois.

Advertisement

Expect high temperatures in the lower to upper 40’s for most all of the County, with lows in the lower to mid 20’s tonight.

Expect few showers and less wind on Saturday.