(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Saturday is looking like another mild but mostly cloudy day today, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

A cold front arrives from the northeast, bringing yet more showers and thunderstorms, especially east of the Divide.

Thunderstorms continue daily through most of the upcoming week.

High temperatures today will be in the 60’s and low 70’s as mentioned, with lows tonight in the lower 50’s and upper 40’s. h/t NWSR