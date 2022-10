(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a cold front will move through the north and central areas today.

Behind it, low clouds are expected to filter in this evening and overnight, which will scatter out tomorrow, leaving cooler air and dry weather.

Warmer and dry conditions through early next week.

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 60’s in Fremont County today, with lows in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s tonight.