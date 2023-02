(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the expected cold front will push southward through the day, bringing accumulating snow and strong winds to the region.

Between now and Wednesday morning, many areas of the county could see between 3 to 5 inches of snow.

In terms of potential wind gusts through tonight, Riverton and South Pass could also see 50+ mph winds, with many other areas experiencing at least 20+ mph winds.

h/t NWSR