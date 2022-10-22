Cold front bringing dropping temperatures, 60+ mph wind gusts, precipitation today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a big weather shift begins today as a cold front starts moving through.

Western Wyoming will see mountain snow and valley rain today, with rain turning to snow by evening.

The NWSR is also warning of wind gusts of up to 60+ mph in the county today.

Advertisement

Hold on to your hats! Strong & gusty winds are expected today, with Sweetwater, Fremont, and Natrona county being the low elevations areas most likely to feel 55 to 65 mph gusts. Locally higher gusts possible in the Wind River Mtns and the foothills southwest of Lander, WY. #WYwx pic.twitter.com/HUzXjBixcn — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) October 22, 2022

Temperatures will be more seasonable today, with much cooler temps in store tomorrow.

Highs will be in the lower 50’s to lower 60’s today, with lows reaching the mid 30’s tonight.