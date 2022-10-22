Cold front bringing dropping temperatures, 60+ mph wind gusts, precipitation today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a big weather shift begins today as a cold front starts moving through.
Western Wyoming will see mountain snow and valley rain today, with rain turning to snow by evening.
The NWSR is also warning of wind gusts of up to 60+ mph in the county today.
Temperatures will be more seasonable today, with much cooler temps in store tomorrow.
Highs will be in the lower 50’s to lower 60’s today, with lows reaching the mid 30’s tonight.