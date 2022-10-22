Cold front bringing dropping temperatures, 60+ mph wind gusts, precipitation today

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
h/t NWSR

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a big weather shift begins today as a cold front starts moving through.

Western Wyoming will see mountain snow and valley rain today, with rain turning to snow by evening.

The NWSR is also warning of wind gusts of up to 60+ mph in the county today.

Advertisement

Temperatures will be more seasonable today, with much cooler temps in store tomorrow.

Highs will be in the lower 50’s to lower 60’s today, with lows reaching the mid 30’s tonight.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.