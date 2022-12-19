Cold, breezy today; even colder temperatures expected this week

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, more cold and breezy conditions are expected today.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens for most today, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit warmer at 24 and 23 degrees.

Lows tonight will again vary throughout the county, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 12 and 15 degrees; Lander, Riverton and Pavillion will be in the single digit negatives; and Shoshoni will once again be in the negative double digits.

h/t NWST

The NWSR also shared the following look ahead for the incoming “bitter cold” in selected areas. Who is ready for bitter #Arctic air? This graphic shows the forecasted highs at selected cities for the next several days. Thursday should be the coldest day when many locations remain below zero for highs. #wywx #extremecold pic.twitter.com/qpIpGm03PO — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) December 18, 2022