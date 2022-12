(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect another cold day across the area, with isolated snow showers in the northern mountains.

High temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20’s today, with lows tonight in the single digits and negatives. h/t NWSR

The NWSR is calling for mainly dry and cold weather to continue into the weekend.

Advertisement

🥶Cold is the story in the coming days. High temperatures will be below average over the next week. Morning lows are likely to be below 0, so bundle up! The next chance of snow starts next Monday/Tuesday. #wywx pic.twitter.com/XwGAJvOIv1 — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) December 15, 2022