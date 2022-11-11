Cold again today, but with mostly sunny skies; lows tonight will be in the single digits for most

Vince Tropea
County 10 Weather

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be remaining rather cold today, but will be a bit warmer for many with more sunshine than previous days.

High temperatures will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s today, with lows tonight reaching single digits for most of the county.

h/t NWSR

Locally breezy conditions will develop in the favored locations, with the next chance of showers being from later Sunday into Monday.

The NWSR also shared the following forecast for the next five days.

