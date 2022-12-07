Coffee Time: You don’t have to be a business to receive help from the LOR Foundation; tune in to see how they serve individuals as well

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Ami Vincent, the Community Officer for the LOR Foundation.

Vincent stopped by to chat about some of the services the LOR Foundation provides that folks might not be aware of, especially in terms of how they can provide help to individuals with a vision to serve the community, not just groups or businesses.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Vincent below.

Advertisement





