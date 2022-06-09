Coffee Time: Wyoming State Mineral and Gem Society 2022 Rock Show will be in Riverton all weekend; listen in for details

Vince Tropea
h/t Wyoming Mineral and Gem Society image

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Stan Grove, president of the Riverton Mineral and Gem society.

Grove is also the show chairman for the 2022 Wyoming Mineral and Gem Rock Show happening this weekend, Friday through Sunday.

h/t Wyoming Mineral and Gem Society image

Grove filled us in on what we can expect from the show, and also let us know how you can join the Riverton Mineral and Gem Society.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Grove below.



Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

