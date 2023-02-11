Coffee Time: We chat with Jessica Moore, the new superintendent for Sinks Canyon State Park

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Jessica Moore, the new superintendent for Sinks Canyon State Park.

Moore stopped by to fill us in on how she ended up in Lander, her history working with wildlife and the outdoors, and teased some of the fun things folks can expect from Sinks Canyon going into the summer season.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Moore below.

