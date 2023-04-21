Coffee Time: We chat with Dr. Cory Lamblin about all things Fremont Orthopaedics

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Dr. Cory Lamblin MD, an orthopaedic surgeon at Fremont Orthopaedics who has been caring for the citizens of Fremont County since 2012 and serving as owner and operator since 2016.

Dr. Lamblin filled us in on a little about himself, some background on Fremont Orthopaedics, and the outpatient orthopaedic surgeries that are now available at Western Wyoming Medical (which is a new and modern ambulatory surgery center).

The full Coffee Time interview with Dr. Lamblin is below, and click here to check out the interview with fellow Fremont Orthopedics surgeon Dr. Ben Francisco MD from earlier in the week!

