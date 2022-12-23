Coffee Time: We chat with A&P Pawn owner Rob Packer about common misconceptions, process for pawning, buying, trading goods

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
A&P Pawn gun display. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Rob Packer, owner of A&P Pawn in Lander.

Packer stopped by to discuss what each specific process looks like for pawning, selling, and trading goods at A&P Pawn, as well as some common misconceptions folks have when reaching out for services.

Listen to the full Coffee Time interview with Packer below to learn more, and to find out about holiday sales currently going on at the shop.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

