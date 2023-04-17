Coffee Time: We chat community, council meetings and counterfeit money in first Coffee Time interview with Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock

(Lander, WY) – Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock joined KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea last week, for the first of what will be a regular interview series.

Mayor Hancock chatted about his Wyoming roots, the many community events Riverton and Fremont County have to offer, the April 4 Riverton City Council meeting, and counterfeit money, one of the topics from that meeting.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Mayor Hancock below, and be on the lookout for more interviews to come!

(Take note, the below interview aired on Monday, April 10; some material may be dated.)





