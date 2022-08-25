Coffee Time: Veteran Jordan Stevenson shares his story, gives info about Saturday’s Guardian Project benefit

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea sat down today with NAVY Veteran Jordan Stevenson and White Heart Foundation Founder and Executive Director Ryan Sawtelle, who stopped by to talk about the Foundation’s Guardian Project benefit dinner and raffle, happening this Saturday.

In addition to giving us the details on the benefit dinner and the history of the Foundation and Project, Stevenson shared his personal story of seeing combat in Afghanistan in 2011, where he sustained a bullet wound to the head.

After being in a coma for almost two months, Stevenson defied the odds and has since recovered to the point of being able to walk and speak again, but still in the process of both physical and mental recovery.

Stevenson later took part in the first Guardian Project in 2016, and will serve as a mentor for this year’s outdoor excursions.

To hear Stevenson’s full story and to learn more about the benefit dinner this weekend, listen below.

