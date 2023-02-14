Coffee Time: Tune in to hear about tomorrow’s Fremont County Startup Challenge entrepreneurial mixer; hear from one of last year’s winners

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Brian Young from IMPACT 307, who gave us the details on the 2023 Fremont County Startup Challenge entrepreneurial mixer that is set for Wednesday, February 15, and he also brought along one of last year’s winners, Daniel Stewart from High Country Fungus.

Young filed us in on the info for tomorrow’s mixer, which will be from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at the Brunton building in Riverton, and Stewart gives us a rundown of what the process is like going from having a business idea, pitching it to the challenge, winning, and the ongoing support he still receives from Impact 307.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Young and Stewart below to learn more!

