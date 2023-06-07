Coffee Time: Tune in for all the info you need for this weekend’s Lander Brewfest

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Owen Sweeney, Executive Director of the Lander Chamber of Commerce.

Sweeney stopped by to talk about all things Lander Brewfest, which is now in its 21st year.

The Brewfest is taking place at the Lander Pioneer Museum this year, will feature the return of the Brewer’s golf scramble, will have delicious food options available, and will also provide SafeRides courtesy of WRTA.

To get ALL of the details, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Sweeney below.





