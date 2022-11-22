Coffee Time: Trinity Episcopal offering free curbside meals Thanksgiving day; listen in for details, heartwarming story from last year’s service

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Janet Seeley and Marcy Tepper from the Trinity Episcopal Church, which will once again be putting on it’s free curbside Thanksgiving meal service.

The meals are being offered from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The church is located at 860 South 3rd St., and folks are being asked to enter and line up on Fremont street, where they will be directed to the parking lot by the official traffic directing Thanksgiving Turkey.

In addition to filling us in the details for the free meal, Tepper shared a truly heartwarming story about a last minute meal that was served at the 2021 service, and Seeley shared some information about an upcoming community nativity pageant.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Seeley and Tepper below.





