Coffee Time: Travelling musician Rigby Summer performs in Sinks Canyon tonight, listen in for details

(Lander, WY) – On today’s episode of KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, host Vince Tropea chatted with Rigby Summer, a traveling musician who will be performing in Sinks Canyon tonight.

Rigby will be playing at the Sawmill Campground in Sinks Canyon as a part of the Lander Creative Arts Club ‘Sinks Series,’ and the free show will begin at 7:00 PM, with opening act Nightfire.

In addition to providing info on tonight’s performance, Rigby shared how she ended up a recurring musician in Fremont County despite not living here, the “something special about this place” aspect of Lander’s creative community, and some stories from the road.

Advertisement

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Rigby below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.