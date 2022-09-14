Coffee Time: ‘They/Them: One Climber’s Story’ screens Thursday

(Lander, WY) – Sophie Barksdale, with Wind River Pride, and Ami Vincent, the community officer with the LOR Foundation, recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to chat with host Vince Tropea about an upcoming screening they have helped organize, for a documentary called “They/Them: One Climber’s Story.”

The film, which will screen this Thursday, September 15, 7:30 PM, in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library, tells the story of Lor Sabourin, a trans climber, “on a journey to piece together one of the hardest and most inspiring routes of their life” while climbing in the sandstone canyons of northern Arizona.

For more information about the screening, check out the Coffee Time interview with Barksdale and Vince below.

