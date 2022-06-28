Coffee Time: The Wings N’ Wheels Fly-In Air Show & Car Show is set for Saturday in Lander, listen in for all the details

(Lander, WY) – Dennis Vogler and Jeff Kimber, two of the organizers for this weekend’s Wings N’ Wheels Fly-In Air Show & Car Show, recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to chat with host Vince Tropea about the event. h/t Wings N’ Wheels Fly-In Air Show & Car Show image

The day kicks off at 8:00 AM at Lander’s Hunt Field with an “MX Show Plane Opening Exhibition,” followed by a half hour show from the Warbirds.

At 9:00 AM the opening prayer, presentation of the colors, and signing of the National Anthem will be followed by presentations honoring Military and first responder service members.

Advertisement

At 10:00 AM the Warbirds take flight again, followed by the “Flour Bomb” event (listen in for more details about this awesome sounding aerial game) at 10:30 AM, along with the local Air Parade.

At 12:00 PM, two Fremont County veterans will be celebrated with the Warbird Honor Flights, with the car show announcements taking place right after.

Throughout the day folks can enjoy music from local act String Theory, Children’s museum and Riverton Modeler’s Club activities for kiddos, as well as food and treat options.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Vogler and Kimber below for even more details about the event.

Advertisement

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.