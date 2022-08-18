Coffee Time: The Lander Presents free concert summer series wraps up tonight with Futurebirds; listen for details

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea sat down today with Jenna Ackerman, one of the organizers tonight’s Lander Presents free concert in Lander City Park.

Tonight’s act is Futurebirds, an Athens, GA based rock band currently touring the country and promoting their new EP with My Morning Jacket guitarist Carl Broemel.

The show starts around 5:30 with opening act Sghetti, with Futurebirds scheduled to take the stage at around 7:00 PM.

Folks can also purchase t-shirts and a limited edition event poster signed by the band to help fund/support Lander Presents.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Ackerman below for more details about the show, and to learn more about Lander Presents.

