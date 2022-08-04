Coffee Time: The Lander Presents free concert series is back at it again tonight with Liz Cooper, listen in for details

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea sat down today with Jenna Ackerman, one of the organizers tonight’s Lander Presents free concert in Lander City Park.

Tonight’s act is Liz Cooper and the Stampede, based out of Nashville, with opening act Alysia Kraft.

The show starts around 5:30.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Ackerman below for more details about the show, and what Lander Presents aims to do as an organization.

