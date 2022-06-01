Coffee Time: The Bumblebeaders Wyoming Indian Middle School beading group helps students earn money for their artwork

(Lander, WY) – The Bumblebeaders, a Wyoming Indian Middle School beading group, recently sat down with 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea.

Staff advisor for the group and WIMS librarian Jenn Runs Close To Lodge brought along student beaders Layleine Moss (7th grade) and Jamie Lee (8th grade), to fill us in on what the group is all about. Wyoming Indian Middle School Bumblebeaders. h/t Vince Tropea photo

After seeing an opportunity for students to connect with their culture while learning an invaluable art form, Runs Close To Lodge wanted to provide them with an outlet to learn beadwork.

Advertisement

One of the best parts about the group is students are able to sell their work, and receive 100% of the profits. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo QR Code for how to purchase Bumblebeader work. h/t Vince Tropea photo



Lee shared plans for potential beadwork businesses, and Moss also stated how she was able to personally connect with elders in her family through the beadwork she has learned.

For the full Coffee Time interview with the Bumblebeaders, click below.



Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.