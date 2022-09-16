Coffee Time: The Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival kicks off today, tune in for more details

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Ami Vincent, the community officer with the LOR Foundation, and Tanner Miller the adult lead librarian at the Riverton Branch Library, who stopped by to talk about the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival.

The festival kicks off today at the Lander Library at 5:30, and goes though Sunday.

Click here for the full schedule.

Advertisement

Vincent and Miller filled us in on everything you need to know about the festival, and also gave us a heads up about some other things coming our way from the LOR Foundation and the Riverton Branch Library.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with both below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement