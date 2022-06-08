Coffee Time: The 20th annual Lander Brewfest is this weekend; listen in for details from the Lander Chamber

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Owen Sweeney, the Executive Director for the Lander Chamber of Commerce, who brought along Jacob Johnson, the newly hired events coordinator for the Chamber.

Sweeney and Johnson filled us in on 20th annual Lander Brewfest, “The Best (Not So) Little Brewfest in the West,” which will take place this Friday and Saturday at Lander City Park.

In addition to the 30 breweries to sample from, the weekend will have live music from Bob Lefevre and the Already Gone as well as Aaron Davis and the Mystery Machine, various vendors and food truck options, and the brewers will even be playing in a golf scramble for folks who want to learn about brews while playing nine holes.

To ensure a safe weekend, WRTA will be offering shuttle services to the event from different spots throughout Lander.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Sweeney and Johnson below for all the details.

