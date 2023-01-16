Coffee Time: The 2023 Fremont County Startup Challenge application period opens today; tune in for details

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea sat down today with Brian Young from IMPACT 307, who gave us the details on the 2023 Fremont County Startup Challenge, which is now open for applications as of today, January 16.

The free application is simple and straightforward, with entrepreneurs being asked to answer a few questions, describe their business idea, product, or service, the market they plan to serve, and tell why they believe customers will opt for their offering over other options available to them.

The timeline for the 2023 Startup is below.

h/t Impact 307 image

In addition to chatting about this year’s startup and some background on the project, Young also provided an update on the winners from last year.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Young below.



