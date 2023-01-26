Coffee Time: Teton Therapy wants you to ‘Start Now;’ tune in to learn more

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with physical therapist Jason West from the Teton Therapy Lander branch, who filled us in on Teton’s January theme of “Start Now.” h/t Teton Therapy

Jason filled us in on what the theme entails, and also gives us some background on his time as a professional skier and how that led to him getting in the physical/occupational therapy field.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Jason below.

