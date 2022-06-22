Coffee Time: Teton Therapy CEO Jeff McMenamy breaks down diagnostic testing

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with Jeff McMenamy, CEO of Teton Therapy.

Jeff is also an Occupational Therapist with 30 years of experience, currently seeing patients at Teton Therapy’s Lander clinic, and he stopped by to discuss Diagnostic Testing, now available at Teton Therapy.

Previously, this testing was only done in Medical Doctor offices, but is now approved to be performed by properly trained physical therapists by Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance.

Teton Therapy became the first therapy clinic in Wyoming to train therapists in conducting Diagnostic Ultrasounds, Nerve Conduction Studies, and Electromyograms, and McMenamy fills us in on the specifics of what those services provide.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with McMenamy below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM