Coffee Time: Support local kiddos and check out this weekend’s Junior Livestock Sale; listen in for details

(Lander, WY) – It was a packed studio at KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time earlier in the week when host Vince Tropea chatted with some folks who stopped by to talk about this weekend’s Junior Livestock Sale. h/t Fremont County Fair image

Ryan Hedges from the junior livestock sales board, and Kassie Weber, the Riverton administrative assistant for the UW Fremont County extension, filled us in on what we can expect from the event, which will include the livestock sales, animal showings, art exhibitions, and much more.

Kassie’s daughter Kimberly also stopped by and told us about her steer “Pickles” that she will be showing, along with her woodworking and grand champion welding art projects.

Ryan’s daughter Elayna, who will be off to serve in the Marines once she graduates this upcoming school year, also gave us the details on her for-sale lamb named “Cottage Cheese,” the many cats and rabbits she’ll be showing along with her cow “Moo-sha,” as well as her watercolor and multimedia art projects.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with the Livestock Sale crew below, and be sure to stop by and show your support this Saturday!

