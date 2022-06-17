Coffee Time: Scott Groenke provides all the details on tomorrow’s Reverse Triathlon in Lander

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Scott Groenke from the Lander Triathlon Club, who filled us in on tomorrow’s Reverse Sprint Triathlon in Lander.

The triathlon aims to “promote healthy lifestyles, bring families and community together, and strive to foster a supportive and positive spirit that celebrates all types of success,” and provides events for the whole family to enjoy.

The full schedule is below:

PACKET PICKUP: Friday June 17, 2022 from 4pm to 7pm

Location: Lincoln Street Bakery, 223 Lincoln St,

RACE SCHEDULE: Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 5:30am to 12pm

Location: Bruce Gresly Aquatic Center, 450 S 9th St

Check-in, chip pick up, body marking for Sprint: 5:30am to 6:45 am

Pre-race briefing: 6:45am

Sprint Start time: 7am

Check-in, chip pick up, body marking for Kids Race: 9am

Kids Race start: 10am

Awards for both races: 11am

Estimated end time: 12pm

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Groenke below to learn more about the event and club.

