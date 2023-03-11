Coffee Time: ‘Reflecton: The Art of Being’ mental health exhibition wraps up tonight at the LAC with Houlihan Narratives, comedy

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently caught up with Lander Art Center Outreach Director Oakley Boycott, who stopped by to talk about the closing night of the Reflection: The Art of Being exhibit, which happens tonight at 6:00 PM at the LAC.

The exhibit is mental health themed, and will be closing out its run with the Houlihan Narratives, as well as a mental health focused set of stand-up comedy from Tropea. h/t Lander Art Center

In addition to filling us in on what to expect from tonight’s closing, Boycott also gives us an idea of some of the other things currently in the works for the LAC.

Tune in to the full Coffee Time interview below for all the details.





