Coffee Time: Project Graduation night is almost here; listen in for details on upcoming LVHS/Pathfinder parade celebration

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Tara Romans, organizer of the LVHS Project Graduation, a “non-profit, chemical-free celebration for current graduating classes of Lander Valley High School.”

Romans stopped by to fill us in on all the info that students and parents will need to know (including when and where permission slips have to be turned in), and what students can expect in terms of all the games, food and prizes that will be at the event.

Romans also let us know that there is a scavenger hunt going on as well, so if you see a group of students looking for a graduation cap hidden somewhere in Lander, now you will know why.

In addition to all the graduation night festivities, LVHS and Pathfinder will be celebrated on Main Street with a parade through town, this Sunday night at 6:00 PM, and Romans gave us the details on that as well.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Romans below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.