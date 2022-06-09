Coffee Time: ‘Paint, Water & Wax’ exhibition artist fills us in on Friday’s opening at the Lander Art Center

(Lander, WY) – Artist Paula McCormick and Lander Art Center (LAC) Outreach Coordinator Oakley Boycott recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time, to fill host Vince Tropea in on all the details for the “Three Voices: Paint, Watercolor and Encaustic Wax” art exhibit. h/t Lander Art Center image

The show, featuring the artwork of McCormick, Colleen Drury, and Gayle Barnett, opens tomorrow at the LAC, 6:00-8:00 PM, and continues through July 22.

McCormick gives us all the details on how she began working with encaustic wax (it involves a literal lightning strike and tragic loss of all her previous artwork), the community of artists she enjoys working with here in Lander, and what we can expect from the exhibit.

In addition, Boycott filled us in on a number of events and happenings to look forward to at the LAC.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with McCormick and Boycott below.

