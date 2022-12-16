Coffee Time: Organizers for Lander’s Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday give us the details

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Ella Riggs and Michelle Escudero, two of the organizers for this year’s Wreaths Across America Ceremony, happening in Lander on December 17 at 10am, at Mount Hope Cemetery.

This year Riggs, Escudero and a few others will be taking the reins of the nationwide event’s Lander ceremony from mother and daughter Tara and Taylor, who helped facilitate the transition as well.

Riggs and Escudero filled us in on that transition, some history of the ceremony, and gave us details on what to expect.

The full Coffee Time interview with both is below.





