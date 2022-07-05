Coffee Time: Mayor Monte Richardson and Police Chief Scott Peters fill us in on the busy, yet mostly incident-free July 4th weekend in Lander

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea sat down with Lander’s Mayor Monte Richardson and Chief of Police Scott Peters today, who stopped by to chat about the always eventful 4th of July weekend in Lander.

Chief Peters gave us the details about the DUI Task Force from over the weekend, with the good news that Lander kept things relatively incident free, or as Chief Peters put it, as incident-free as it can be when the town population increases by “almost 20,000 people.”

Mayor Richardson also talked about some of the events from over the weekend, including the Wings & Wheels Airshow and Carshow, as well as the 4th of July Parade.

(Mayor Richardson also noted that the Rising Stars Gymnastics float lost a fundraiser cash bag at the parade, click here if you have information on its whereabouts.)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Richardson and Peters below, which begins around the 8 minute 20 second mark.

