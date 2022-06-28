Coffee Time: LVFD firefighters Bobby Johnston and Jeremy Bingaman break down the recent State Firemen’s Association Convention

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Lander Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD) Chief Chief Bobby Johnston, along with past Chief, Captain and 23-year-member Jeremy Bingaman, about this year’s Wyoming State Firemen’s Association Convention.

The annual convention, which just concluded its 89th year, moves around the state each year, with this year’s taking place in Lander (next year will be in Riverton).

Bingaman served as the Wyoming State Firemen’s Association President this year, which also changes yearly based on where the competition is being held.

Advertisement

Bingaman shared the history of the event and gave us a breakdown of some of the competitions at the convention, and both discussed the camaraderie that comes with becoming a firefighter and competing with like-minded folks from around the state.

In addition to talking about the convention, Chief Johnston also chatted about how folks can have a safe 4th of July, and the overall need for more volunteer firefighters.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Bingaman and Johnston for more below.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.