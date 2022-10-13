Coffee Time: LVFD firefighter Josh Heninger chats about the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, tonight’s Open House

(Lander, WY) – Josh Heninger, firefighter for Lander Volunteer Fire Department (LVFD), stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to chat with host Vince Tropea about the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, as well as tonight’s LVFD Open House at the Lander Fire Hall. LVFD firefighter Josh Heninger stops by Coffee Time. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Throughout the week, Heninger and firefighters from LVFD and Lander Rural Fire have been going around to schools and daycares to discuss the theme for Fire Prevention Week, escape.

The week somewhat culminates with tonight’s Open House, which will be at the Lander City Fire Hall located at 430 Garfield, from 6:30-830 PM. Folks should also be warned that a helicopter from Guardian Flight is scheduled to land at the scene at the start of the event.

In addition to filling us in on the Open House and Prevention Week, Heninger shared a little about the long line of firefighters he comes from in his family, as well as what life is like for a volunteer firefighter.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below.

