Coffee Time: Local Veterans fill us in on Memorial Day services in Hudson and Lander

(Lander, WY) – In honor of tomorrow’s Memorial Day ceremonies, 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently talked with local veterans Bob Kaiser and Keith Trouwborst about what we can expect from the Hudson and Lander events.

The ceremonies began on Friday with the Avenue of Flags flag raising in Lander, where over 80 flags were placed along Main Street and at Mount Hope Cemetery.

The Hudson service will begin at 9:00 AM, and will take place at the Hudson Cemetery or in the Hudson City Hall if the weather is uncooperative.

The Lander service will be at 11:00 AM at Mount Hope Cemetery, and will take place in the Hudson Funeral Home (located at Mount Hope Cemetery) if the weather is uncooperative.

There will also be the annual brunch/lunch at the Lander VFW hall from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, where they will also unveil the entries for the VFW Mural Contest.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Kaiser and Trouwborst below for all the details, which begins around the 10 minute mark.

