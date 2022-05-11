Coffee Time: Local USPS carrier fills us in on the Stamp Out Hunger food drive

(Lander, WY) – 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently sat down with Ed Novotny from the United States Postal Service, and he filled us in on the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Novotny pointed out that most folks have probably already noticed the informational packages and bags located in their mailboxes.

Letter carriers and clerks in Lander and Hudson have received grocery bag donations from both Safeway and Mr.D’s and began distributing them with fliers this week.

Anyone willing to donate can leave food in the provided grocery bags near their mailbox Saturday, May 14th, or drop off at their local post office between now and then.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Novotny below for all the details.

Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on 1330 KOVE AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.