Coffee Time: Local author Dallin Cooper shares the inspirations behind his new leadership book ‘Get On The Bull’

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently spoke with local author and entrepreneur Dallin Cooper about his new book “Get On The Bull: Developing Attitudes and Behaviors for Successful Leadership.” h/t Dallin Cooper image

Cooper filled us in on the inspiration behind writing the book, the writing process in general, the need for leadership skills and how to apply them in everyday life, and what folks can expect from the book itself.

“Get On The Bull” officially releases on July 15th, but it is available for pre-order now.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Cooper below.

