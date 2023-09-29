Coffee Time: Local author Caitee Cooper chats about new book ‘Silverskin,’ upcoming appearance at Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Caitee Cooper.

Cooper wears many hats, but in this instance she stopped by the station to chat about the release of her first novel Silverskin, a supernatural thriller with elements of mystery and romance.

The story follows Ellie Forth, a young woman who teams up with a childhood friend to get to the bottom supernatural occurrences in the town of Portlock, Alaska.

Cooper gives us a few more details about the story, what the writing/publishing process was like, her upcoming appearance at the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival, and teases what’s next for the characters of Silverskin.

You can buy Silverskin and stay up to date with Cooper’s writing on her website.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Cooper below!





