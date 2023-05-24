Coffee Time: Live reads for the TV show pilot script ‘Seattle CRU’ taking place tonight, tomorrow; hear more from the screenwriters

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently got to chat with Connie O’Donahue and Joseph Fountain, the writers and creators of “Seattle CRU,” a tv pilot screenplay they wrote that will have live readings tonight at the Lander Art Center, and tomorrow at the Riverton Branch Library, beginning at 6:30 PM both nights.

“Set in the high-stakes, high-octane world of crisis intervention, Seattle CRU follows a team of elite specialist officers working for the Seattle Police Department’s Crisis Response Unit, answering mental-health emergency calls,” the show description reads.

Inspired by actual events from Fountain’s life as a former Seattle Detective Sergeant, the pilot script, titled “Hurricanes & Honeybees,” will be read by local actors with the Communal Pancake Performing Arts group.

Table reads like these are conducted for pilot scripts so the writers can see how the written word plays out in performance, and then potentially make more edits to the script (which O’Donahue and Fountain pointed out won’t happen during the current writer’s strike)

(Tickets are general admission with pricing options accessible for all – a portion of ticket sales will be going to a mental health organization. Seating is limited in both spaces, so get your tickets online now.)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with O’Donahue and Fountain below!





